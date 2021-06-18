NBA Legend John Stockton Touts ‘Significant’ Research in New Anti-Vaccine Documentary: ‘The Guys Making Decisions’ Are Cheating Us
Published
Anti-vaccine documentary, Covid and the Vaccine: Truth Lies, and Misconceptions Revealed features NBA Hall-of-Famer John Stockton. According to the documentary’s website, the film attempts to answer the questions of “do masks really work,” “what is the real risk of dying from Covid,” and “how will we really know that a Covid vaccine is safe?” The […]Full Article