Monica Lewinsky offers HBO Max intern advice after email snafu: 'It gets better'
Published
Monica Lewinsky promised an HBO Max intern that "it gets better" after they mistakenly sent a template email to subscribers.Full Article
Published
Monica Lewinsky promised an HBO Max intern that "it gets better" after they mistakenly sent a template email to subscribers.Full Article
In the words of Hannah Montana, "Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days." This Friday, June 18, thousands of people..