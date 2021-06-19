'Part of me still refusing to accept you are no more': 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan Akhtar remembers Milkha Singh
Published
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared photos posing with Milkha Singh and his family.Full Article
Published
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared photos posing with Milkha Singh and his family.Full Article
B-Town stars have taken to their social media handles to pay tribute to Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, who passed away on..
Bollywood too paid tribute to the legend named Milkha Singh. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu..