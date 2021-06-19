'Part of me still refusing to accept you are no more': 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan Akhtar remembers Milkha Singh

'Part of me still refusing to accept you are no more': 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan Akhtar remembers Milkha Singh

DNA

Published

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared photos posing with Milkha Singh and his family.

Full Article