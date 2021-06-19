MSNBC’s Frank Figliuzzi: Tucker Carlson’s Either Ignorant or Trying to Deceive the Public on Jan 6 Inside Job Conspiracy
Frank Figliuzzi shot down Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy theory that January 6th was somehow an “inside job” during a Friday night appearance 11th Hour with Brian Williams. He also suggested that the FBI is looking at Republican members of Congress spreading the same conspiracy theory. Some background Carlson declared multiple times this week that “FBI operatives […]Full Article