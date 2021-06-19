Jim Acosta Awards Tucker Carlson ‘Bullsh*t Factory Employee of the Month’: ‘Congrats, Tucker…No One Bullsh*ts Like You When It Comes to the Insurrection’
Published
CNN’s Jim Acosta has been mockingly referring to Fox News as the “bullshit factory” as a criticism of their coverage of the aftermath of the 2020 election, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and on Saturday, he awarded the channel’s top-rated Tucker Carlson the “bullshit factory employee of the month.” “Well, the crackpot caucus […]Full Article