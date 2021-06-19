Biden to Unveil Barack Obama Portrait, Bringing Back Longstanding White House Tradition

Biden to Unveil Barack Obama Portrait, Bringing Back Longstanding White House Tradition

Mediaite

Published

President Joe Biden will host a ceremony later this year to unveil Barack Obama‘s official portrait, in a move that will bring back a longstanding White House tradition that was temporarily discontinued by Donald Trump. According to a report from NBC, the unveiling is not currently scheduled but it is expected to take place sometime […]

Full Article