The film that will feature John in a dual avatar -as a police officer and as a common man, went on floors on September 20, 2019. Like the first installment, `Satyameva Jayate 2`, a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.Full Article
`Satyameva Jayate 2`: Shooting of John Abraham-starrer wraps up
