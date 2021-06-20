`Satyameva Jayate 2`: Shooting of John Abraham-starrer wraps up

Mid-Day

Published

The film that will feature John in a dual avatar -as a police officer and as a common man, went on floors on September 20, 2019. Like the first installment, `Satyameva Jayate 2`, a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

