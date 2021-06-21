New York Times media columnist Ben Smith posted an article about “one of Washington’s open secrets,” that Fox News’ top-rated host, Tucker Carlson, frequently gossips with the same liberal media outlets he denounces nightly on his show, on topics ranging from former President Donald Trump to Fox News’ “tumultuous internal politics.” “Tucker Carlson Calls Journalists […]Full Article
Ben Smith Outs Media-Basher Tucker Carlson as a Top Source For Reporters
