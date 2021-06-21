"I love dads (mine and my kids`)- but on Father`s Day, I want to share some special news about my new book!! It`s sinful and hopefully delightful.... It`s called... THE 7 SINS OF BEING A MOTHER," she wrote on Instagram.Full Article
Tahira Kashyap to come up with new book `The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother`
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tahira Kashyap to come up with new book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'
Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with her new book, titled 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'. Tahira chose the occasion of..
Zee News