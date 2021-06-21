Kangana Ranaut reveals how she inspired her family to start yoga

Kangana Ranaut reveals how she inspired her family to start yoga

Mid-Day

Published

Kangana Ranaut wrote: "Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time."

Full Article