Kendal Calling 2021 Postponed; "It Breaks Out Hearts..."

*Kendal Calling* has been forced to postpone this year's edition.



The festival is a much-loved highlight of the summer season, and before the pandemic struck the team had been making plans for their fifteenth anniversary.



Forced to postpone last summer, Kendal Calling had anticipated the chance of throwing a birthday bash in 2021.



Sadly, due to government updates - or the lack of them - Kendal Calling has taken the "heartbreaking... infuriating" step of postponing this year's edition.



In a furious statement, Kendal Calling organisers blast the lack of full safety guidelines from government officials, labelling this "insulting to our entire industry".



Kendal Calling had attempted to become a government pilot scheme, but found out over the weekend that another event had been chosen instead.



The team reveal that they have been denied funding from both the Cultural Recovery Fund and the Restart Fund, calling the postponement "devastating".



