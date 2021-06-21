The Media is Gaslighting America on Critical Race Theory

The Media is Gaslighting America on Critical Race Theory

Mediaite

Published

Critical race theory has become one of the most hotly discussed issues facing our country over the last few months. Since the death of George Floyd, the summer of race riots, and spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, critical race theory has found its way into nearly every institution in our country including the government, the […]

Full Article