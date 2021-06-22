James Michael Tyler, who played Jennifer Aniston`s coffee shop manager Gunther on `Friends`, shared that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018 after a routine physical.Full Article
`Friends` actor James Michael Tyler, who portrayed Gunther, reveals cancer fight
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Friends Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals He Has Stage 4 Prostate Cancer: 'It's Gonna Probably Get Me'
People
"I don't want people to have to go through what I've been going through," said James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on Friends,..