Blood Orange Remixes Sugababes Classic 'Same Old Story'

Tune in now...



Legendary British pop group *Sugababes* have released a remix of ‘Same Old Story’ in collaboration with Dev Hynes ahead of the 20th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘One Touch.’ The group has previously released a remix of ‘Run for Cover’ with producer MNEK.



Dev Hynes is known for his own music, released under the monikers Lightspeed Champion and Blood Orange, and his production work with stars including Florence and the Machine, Solange Knowles, and Mac Miller. The ‘Same Old Story’ remix builds in a piano intro, giving the dance track a new emotional tenor before a switch to a garage tune incorporating percussive drums and synth pads that brings out the group’s signature melodies.



Siobhan Donaghy spoke on the choice of Dev Hynes for the single’s remix: “Dev’s music has become the soundtrack to my life in recent years. For me it was a no brainer to ask him to be involved in our anniversary project given the amazing experience of working with him previously with the girls and also knowing that he grew up with 'One Touch' and understood the record.”



“The brief was simple, pick whatever track you want and do whatever you like with it. For me he has delivered the perfect 2021 update to our sound and I’ve had it on repeat ever since.”



The full anniversary edition of ‘One Touch’ will be available on October 1st and will feature further remixes alongside other rarities.



Tune in now.



Words: *Sasha Mills*



- - -