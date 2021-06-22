Metallica Prepare 'The Black Album' Celebration

Featuring a remastered edition, and an all-star 'Metallica Blacklist'....



*Metallica* are set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal release 'The Black Album'.



The record remains the band's high water mark commercially, and took their thrash sound into the mainstream.



Featuring some instantly recognisable anthems - step forwards 'Enter Sandman' - it's set to be spruced up for its 30th birthday.



'The Black Album Remastered' will be released on September 10th, with fans who *pre-order* set to gain demo, live, and alternate versions of 'Enter Sandman'.



Set to gain 4CD and limited 7LP pressings, 'The Black Album Remastered' will be accompanied by an all-star project.



'The Metallica Blacklist' features 53 guest artists, ranging from Miley Cyrus to Elton John, Chad Smith, and more, and it will also be released on September 10th.



All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will go to charity, split between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by guests.



- - -