Anushka Sharma`s brother Karnesh dating `Bulbbul` actress Tripti Dimri?

Anushka Sharma`s brother Karnesh dating `Bulbbul` actress Tripti Dimri?

Mid-Day

Published

Recently, Anushka Sharma had shared a picture of the two on her Instagram Stories and written, “Major missing,” which fuelled rumours that there was something brewing between Karnesh and Triptii.

Full Article