Recently, Anushka Sharma had shared a picture of the two on her Instagram Stories and written, “Major missing,” which fuelled rumours that there was something brewing between Karnesh and Triptii.Full Article
Anushka Sharma`s brother Karnesh dating `Bulbbul` actress Tripti Dimri?
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hot Scoop! Romance brewing between Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh and Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri?
Tripti Dimri made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys. She was later seen in Sajid Ali's 2018 release 'Laila Majnu' with..
Zee News