Remembering the legendary actor, Vardhan in his Instagram Story posted a cute picture of him kissing Amrish Puri`s caricature of the latter`s infamous character Mogambo from the movie `Mr India`.Full Article
Vardhan pens a special wish for late grandfather Amrish Puri
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vardhan Puri on grandfather Amrish Puri
If legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri was alive today, he would have celebrated his 89th birthday. Today on the actor's birth..
IndiaTimes