Huge Report Emerges About Donald Trump's Current Relationship with Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner, According to 12 Different Sources
Published
Donald Trump‘s relationship with his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is allegedly faltering, and the married couple are allegedly distancing themselves from the former President. A new report is citing “12 former Trump White House officials, former administration officials, family friends, acquaintances and members of Trump‘s team” who have spoken out about what [...]Full Article