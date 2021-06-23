After weeks of criticism from conservatives, Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.Full Article
JUST IN: Kamala Harris Reportedly Visiting Border This Week
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the border this week, and reporters at Wednesday's White House briefing questioned..
U.S. pledges investment in Mexico to stem migration
Mexico and the United States signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding to promote the development in Central America, during..
'Her instinct is to dig in': Kamala Harris' struggles to answer border question seen as part of a pattern
Several allies and former aides to Vice President Kamala Harris had "flashbacks" last week as they watched her fumble a..
