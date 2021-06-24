Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Undergoing Treatment For Cancer

"I have cancer. It sucks and I am scared..."
*Blink-182* singer *Mark Hoppus* has revealed he is being treated for cancer.
The much-loved pop-punk group are still active, and released their studio album 'Nine' back in 2019.
Singer and guitarist Mark Hoppus has always driven them forwards, a figure with a close relationship to fans.
Overnight, Mark Hoppus revealed that he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer - in a note, he writes: "I have cancer. It sucks and I am scared..."
He finishes: "Can't wait to be cancer free and to see you all at a concert sometime soon. Love to you all."
Blink-182's Tom Delonge adds: "I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."
