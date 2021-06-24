Michael B. Jordan Feels Nicki Minaj Pressure In Rum Drama

Michael B. Jordan Feels Nicki Minaj Pressure In Rum Drama

SOHH

Published

Hollywood heavyweight Michael B. Jordan found himself at the center of controversy after hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj encouraged him to change the name of his new liquor brand. Jordan recently announced the launch of J’Ouvert rum. The name “J’Ouvert” is commonly used in relation to carnival celebrations on the Caribbean islands. However, “J’Ouvert” also has […]

Full Article