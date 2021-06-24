Rudy Giuliani’s law license has been suspended. In a ruling handed down by the New York State Supreme Court Thursday, the state’s Attorney Grievance Committee successfully moved to have the former New York mayor’s license suspended. Specifically, Giuliani’s actions related to his defense of former President Donald Trump were to blame, according to the court. […]Full Article
BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspended Over ‘Demonstrably False’ Statements
