Ana Navarro Shreds Gaetz’s ‘Disgusting’ Attack on Milley: While General Was ‘Serving His Country,’ Gaetz Partied With 17-Year-Olds
Published
The View’s Ana Navarro ripped into Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) regarding his comments toward Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley on the subject of critical race theory. In a clip shown on The View from Wednesday’s hearing, Gaetz shook his head disapprovingly during Milley’s testimony and then questioned military leaders regarding critical race theory, resulting in […]Full Article