The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it would add a new label on the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech warning that rare cases of heart inflammation could occur after taking the vaccine.Full Article
FDA to Add Warning Label for Heart Inflammation on Pfizerâ€™s Covid Vaccine
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
FDA adding heart inflammation warning to Moderna, Pfizer vaccine fact sheets (1)
Wochit Spanish
FDA adding heart inflammation warning to Moderna, Pfizer vaccine fact sheets (1)
More coverage
Experts: Heart inflammation post-vaccine is rare, manageable
The news comes just a few weeks after the FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for minors 12 and older. Moderna's vaccine is..
WTVR - Scripps