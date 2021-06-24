Britney Spears speaks out after request to end conservatorship: 'I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok'
Published
Britney Spears is speaking to her fans directly one day after requesting an end to her conservatorship.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears is speaking to her fans directly one day after requesting an end to her conservatorship.Full Article
Britney Spears also said she wants to get married and have another baby but she is being blocked by the conservatorship. She..
In a rare appearance, Spears virtually addressed the court Wednesday, saying, "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm..