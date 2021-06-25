Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall quits after backlash over tweet
Winston Marshall says a "viral mob" caused the whole band distress over a tweet he wrote.Full Article
Mumford & Sons guitarist-banjo player Winston Marshall announced on Thursday (June 24) that he is leaving the group in the wake of..
Winston Marshall has announced that he is leaving Mumford & Sons after being embroiled in a Twitter storm earlier this year.