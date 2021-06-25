Unknown Mortal Orchestra Return With 'Weekend Run'

"I truly work to make music that will set someone's day right..."



Hailing from New Zealand, psychedelic rock band *Unknown Mortal Orchestra* have released their first single in three years, ‘Weekend Run’, alongside a chilled new music video. This is the band’s first solo release since their instrumental album ‘IC- 01 Hanoi’ in 2018, although they have worked on collaborations with artists including Gorillaz on ‘Severed Head’ and Aminé on ‘Buzzin’.



‘Weekend Run’ is a catchy disco-influenced track with a sunny disposition that reflects the move of frontman Ruban Nielson to Palm Springs, Los Angeles after the end of touring for hit album ‘Sex & Food’. The accompanying music video features side-by-side frames of Nielson partaking in everyday activities, including riding a spin bike and sitting with his legs in a turquoise pool while drinking champagne.



Speaking on the song, Nielson says "at the end of the day I don't take for granted that I have the perfect job - I truly work to make music that will set someone's day right and I think that shines through on 'Weekend Run'." Unknown Mortal Orchestra was launched as a recording project by Nielson in 2010, and steadily rose to fame with their albums ‘Multi-Love’ and ‘Sex & Food’.



Words: *Sasha Mills *

Photo Credit: *Amanda Hugenquist*



- - -