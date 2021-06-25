Aida Lae Nabs Maya Jama For '90's Baby' Video

Summer fun with a nostalgia kick...



*Aida Lae* has shared the fun video for her new single '90's Baby'.



The Swedish artist dips into some childhood faves for the clip, which delivers a real nostalgia kick laced with summer vibes.



Out now, '90's Baby' is a sassy, street-smart piece of alt-pop, interpolating various tropes from 90s chart hits.



The video builds on this, with Aida Lae - and guest Maya Jama - showing off their funky 90s inspired moves.



She comments...



"The song is a fun play on all the things that made me happy and passionate growing up. The typical 90s music video with dance choreography, the fresh sounds and visual elements etc. All those vibes and more really made an impact on my life and this song is a testament to that.”



Tune in now.



- - -