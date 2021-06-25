FLETCHER Shares Hopeful New Single 'Healing'

"This song is the foundation of what’s to come..."



American pop singer-songwriter* FLETCHER* has released ‘Healing’, a powerful song about recovery.



“The process of making this song was really freeing,” says the Los Angeles-based 27-year-old. “We’re all healing from something,” she says. “The world is healing right now. I can feel the collective energy of people waking up to their power and connecting to themselves in a way that humanity never has before. Healing isn’t a linear process, and it’ll take you on the most insane rollercoaster ride of your life. But it’s worth the view at the top.”



“My own strength and love and soul has always been there, but I couldn’t see that. This song is the foundation of what’s to come… an era of healing… and feeling myself for the first time ever,” FLETCHER says.



‘Healing’ follows her successful 2020 EP The S(EX) Tapes which reached the top of iTunes charts and featured standout single ‘Bitter’. The acclaimed album explored her breakup with YouTuber Shannon Beveridge.



In 2018, she released ‘I Believe You’ to show support for survivors of sexual assault and wrote a letter to Billboard inspired by #MeToo. FLETCHER is currently working on her next album.



Words: *Rebecca Sibley*



