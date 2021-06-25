A$H. Digs Into Relationships With 'That's All'

It's a blast of energy...



Rising force *A$H.* returns with new single 'That's All'.



The songwriter went viral with her single 'I Got The Moves', while other highlights include opening for Grammy winning star PJ Morton.



Fans soaked up her visual project It's Just Art - A $hort Film, and the creativity continues on her brand new single.



'That's All' pushes into fresh ground, with A$H. dissecting relationships.



Playful lyricism delivered in a hard-hitting fashion, it twists expectations and up-ends standard forms.



She comments...



“'That’s All' was written as a fun play on expectations in relationships, Us girls want the love and the luxe… the deep conversations and the shopping. I play on it lyrically by repeating 'that’s all' in the chorus as if I’m not asking for much, but to us it’s not. In return, you get the best parts of me…all of me..”



Tune in now.



- - -