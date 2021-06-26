The Instagram post marks Veeru Devgan`s birth anniversary. "I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday papa. Life hasn`t been the same since," wrote Ajay.Full Article
Ajay Devgn remembers his father on birth anniversary
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Babil shares unseen picture of dad Irrfan Khan| Here's how Shilpa Shetty wished her son Viaan on his birthday
IANS INDIA
Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has posted a rare picture of his father. Alongwith the picture, Babil..
-
'Love you my son': Ajay Devgn receives warm message from Dharmendra on dad Veeru Devgn's birth anniversary
Zee News
-
Ajay Devgn remembers his father Veeru Devgn on birth anniversary, says 'I miss you everyday papa'
Zee News
-
Ajay Devgn gets emotional on father Veeru’s birth anniversary, Dharmendra remembers his ‘most affectionate companion’
Indian Express
-
'Life hasn't been the same since': Ajay Devgn remembers late Father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary
DNA