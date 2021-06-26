Johnson & Johnson will pay $230 million to New York state to settle claims that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis, and agreed to halt manufacturing or selling opioid-related products. “The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc on countless communities across New York state and the rest of the nation, leaving millions still addicted to […]Full Article
Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay $230 Million in New York Opioid Settlement
