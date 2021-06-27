Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency After Surfside Condo Collapse
In light of last week's Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, neighboring city Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency.Full Article
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is moving from one disaster to another. The staff has juggled COVID for months but now..
Family members continue to wait on word of their loved ones as first responders comb through the rubble at the Surfside condo that..