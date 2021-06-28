Elie Honig Calls Out Bill Barr’s Belated Criticism of Trump Election Lies: ‘A Transparent Act’ of ‘Self-Preservation’
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig reacted to former Attorney General Bill Barr claiming that the election lies pushed by former President Donald Trump were “all bullshit.” Barr’s comments came from ABC’s Jon Karl’s upcoming book, Betrayal, a preview of which was published by The Atlantic on Sunday. “The Bill Barr image rehabilitation tour is underway,” Honig told CNN. […]Full Article