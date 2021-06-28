Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump During Must-See BET Awards Set

Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump During Must-See BET Awards Set

SOHH

Published

New York rapper Cardi B just broke some major news during a 2021 BET Awards performance. The hip-hop star pulled through for a must-see “Type Sh*t” set and revealed a jaw-dropping baby bump. Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump During BET Awards Things started off with her husband Offset’s Migos pulling through for their “Straightenin'” anthem […]

