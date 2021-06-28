Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Voted For Brexit - Now He's Upset With Its Impact

"We're sitting here, and we can't do anything!"



*Iron Maiden* frontman *Bruce Dickinson* has lashed out at the government over the lack of support for musicians.



The singer *pinned his colours to the mast* in the Brexit referendum, revealing he was in favour of Britain leaving the EU.



At the time,* he said a departure* would make the UK "more flexible", before stating that there is “a lot of nonsense and scare stories being made up by both sides which I think is pretty immature.”



“Iron Maiden music is global music – we have fans everywhere,” he said. “I don’t see any problem with touring Australia – that’s not part of the EU. There’s no problem with touring in Japan – that’s not part of the EU. I don’t see any problem with touring America. Oh, let me see – that’s not part of the EU. Do those musicians have problems coming to Europe? No.”



Now Bruce Dickson has revealed his fury with post-Brexit negotiations. Musicians are bogged down in red tape, unable to construct even basic touring itineraries across the EU.



Speaking to Kay Burley on ITV, he said he was disappointed that politicians couldn't be "sensible" in their post-Brexit discussions.



Lambasting "all this guff about not being able to play in Europe", he then exclaimed: "c'mon! Get your act together!"



