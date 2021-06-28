Halsey Announces New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey Announces New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

It has been produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross...

*Halsey* will release her new album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' later this year.

The pop star has been giving fans clues in the form of billboards, each seeming to point to her next step.

Recently posting a shot on Instagram featuring a Nine Inch Nails tee, Halsey appeared to give the game away.

Well, it's true: new album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' will be released shortly.

Production comes from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who work in the soundtrack field of late has earned a plethora of top awards.

Here's the unveiling.



If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

The FOURTH album by Halsey

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross pic.twitter.com/BbUx2htDkY

— h (@halsey) June 28, 2021

Photo Credit: *Masha Mel*

- - -

