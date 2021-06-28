‘I Have No Problem’ Calling Phil Jackson Racist: Scottie Pippen Vilifies Legendary NBA Coach During Interview with Dan Patrick
Hall-of-Fame basketball player and former sidekick to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen is doubling down on his claim that legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson is racist. Pippen made headlines last week, after his inflammatory interview with GQ sparked and rekindled controversies with Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Jordan and Jackson. During the interview, Pippen revisited the 1994 […]