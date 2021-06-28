Lil’ Kim + Nicki Minaj VERZUZ Might Actually Happen

Lil’ Kim + Nicki Minaj VERZUZ Might Actually Happen

SOHH

Published

New York rap veteran Lil’ Kim might find herself on the VERZUZ stage sooner than people realize. The Brooklyn native has turned heads after revealing her interest in putting up certified classics against one-time rap rival Nicki Minaj. Lil’ Kim + Nicki Minaj VERZUZ Might Happen During a 2021 BET Awards pre-show interview, Kim revealed […]

Full Article