New York rap veteran Lil’ Kim might find herself on the VERZUZ stage sooner than people realize. The Brooklyn native has turned heads after revealing her interest in putting up certified classics against one-time rap rival Nicki Minaj. Lil’ Kim + Nicki Minaj VERZUZ Might Happen During a 2021 BET Awards pre-show interview, Kim revealed […]Full Article
Lil’ Kim + Nicki Minaj VERZUZ Might Actually Happen
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lil Kim Wants A Verzuz Celebration With Old Foe Nicki Minaj
The two Hip Hop queens have feuded for the better part of a decade since the Young Money rapper's arrival on the scene in 2009.
HipHopDX