Freida Pinto is expecting her first baby with fiancé Cory Tran and she made the big announcement with a mushy post on Instagram. The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ shared pictures of her baby bump on social media and revealed that she is soon going to be a mom! “"Baby Tran, coming this Fall,” the actress announced with the pictures. Mom-to-be Freida looked charming in a floral black dress while Cory Tran kept it casual for the pregnancy shoot.