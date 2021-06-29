Sussanne praises Hrithik Roshan's latest pic

Hrithik Roshan recently treated his followers to a shirtless picture on Instagram and it has earned massive attention from everyone. While his fans are dropping fiery comments, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also showered praise on the actor. “U look 21 !” commented Sussanne on Hrithik Roshan’s bare chest click. Opting for minimalistic fashion, Hrithik sported a grey stole, shades and a cap in the click. His style and fitness also received a shoutout from Bollywood’s evergreen actor Anil Kapoor, who wrote, “Constantly raising the bar.”