Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal dies of heart attack at 49
Published
Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999. She gave birth to son Vir on June 19, 2011, and in October 2020, the couple adopted a girl.Full Article
Published
Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999. She gave birth to son Vir on June 19, 2011, and in October 2020, the couple adopted a girl.Full Article
Raj Kaushal, who has directed `Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning.
Actress Mandira Bedi's husband and director-producer Raj Kaushal succumbed to heart attack, as per initial reports. Fans and..