Shah Rukh Khan to release music video soon

Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat as the actor is all set to release an exciting music video. He has already shot for the same at a studio recently and will be seen shaking a leg in his signature style. Interestingly, this video is part of a brand campaign and Shah Rukh Khan has packed an interesting gig for the same. The actor is expected to release the video soon and treat fans with a dance number ahead of his long list of movies.