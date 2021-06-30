The film, a sequel to the director`s 2003 hit comedy of the same name, was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year. But in May this year, the film`s makers had said that `Hungama 2` will skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform as cinema houses remain shut due to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus...Full Article
`Hungama 2` release date announced; trailer to be unveiled on July 1
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jolt on Amazon Prime Video with Kate Beckinsale - Official Trailer
FanReviews
Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video action movie Jolt, directed by Tanya Wexler. It stars Kate Beckinsale,..
More coverage
Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official "Fight" Trailer
FanReviews
Check out the official "Fight" trailer for the Marvel superhero movie Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland. It stars Scarlett..