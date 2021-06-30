`Hungama 2` release date announced; trailer to be unveiled on July 1

`Hungama 2` release date announced; trailer to be unveiled on July 1

Mid-Day

Published

The film, a sequel to the director`s 2003 hit comedy of the same name, was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year. But in May this year, the film`s makers had said that `Hungama 2` will skip theatres and release directly on an OTT platform as cinema houses remain shut due to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus...

Full Article