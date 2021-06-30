Former President and current Florida resort proprietor Donald Trump, made his first appearance on C-Span’s Presidential Historians Survey, where he ranked dead last among living ex-presidents, far below top-ranked former President Barack Obama. C-Span has conducted the survey every four years since 2000 by having historians, professors and other professional observers of the presidency rank […]Full Article
Trump Ranked WORST Living Former President — But He Did Beat Three Dead Ones
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Conspiracy theories are a mental health crisis
Every day, people who spend time online face a deluge of conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation. Plenty of them..
Mashable