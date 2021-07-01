The actor wrote, "Sir Naseeruddin Shah sahib!! Pneumonia is seeking importance so it has decided to stick with you for a couple of days. Give it a quick shake off and get well!!"Full Article
Anupam Kher wishes Naseeruddin Shah a speedy recovery
