Biz Markie Still Alive, Manager Says

*Biz Markie* is still alive, his manager has confirmed - contradicting widespread internet rumours.



It's been a tough 12 months for rap fans, with a host of hip-hop icons passing away.



Overnight - June 30th - the internet was awash with reports of Biz Markie's demise, but according to his manager this is "not true".



In a statement to *Pitchfork*, manager Jenni Izumi confirmed that the rap hero is “under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible”.



The statement continues: “Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”



Journalist Roland S. Martin further managed to speak to Biz Markie's wife, who confirmed the manager's statement; she also said the speculation was “hurtful to all of his family”.







I am ON THE PHONE right now with @BizMarkie's wife at 1:14 am EST. He HAS NOT PASSED AWAY. So PLEASE STOP IT! She says this is hurtful to all of his family. Folks, I'm a JOURNALIST. I'm not gonna pass on BS. I'll let you know what I KNOW FOR CERTAIN. #BlackOwnedMediaMatters



— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021



