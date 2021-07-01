BREAKING: Meghan McCain is Leaving The View

Meghan McCain is leaving The View, which she will reportedly announce Thursday morning after rumors flew of her imminent departure. The Daily Mail reported early Thursday morning that McCain would be announcing her resignation later the same day on The View, according to a source at Disney. Variety has since confirmed the reports. Writing for the Daily […]

