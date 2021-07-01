Meghan McCain is leaving The View, which she will reportedly announce Thursday morning after rumors flew of her imminent departure. The Daily Mail reported early Thursday morning that McCain would be announcing her resignation later the same day on The View, according to a source at Disney. Variety has since confirmed the reports. Writing for the Daily […]Full Article
BREAKING: Meghan McCain is Leaving The View
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan McCain to announce she's leaving 'The View'
nypost
Meghan McCain to announce she's leaving 'The View'
More coverage
Meghan McCain Will Reportedly Announce Her Resignation From 'The View,' Cohosts 'Not Yet Aware'
OK! Magazine
Meghan McCain, the only conservative cohost on 'The View,' will reportedly announce her resignation from the popular ABC daytime..
-
'The View' Cohost Meghan McCain Slams 'Vogue,' Demands Anna Wintour-Led Publication Reconciles 'Their Deep, Intense, Racist Legacy'
OK! Magazine
-
Meghan McCain Calls Out Anna Wintour & 'Vogue' - See Why
Just Jared
-
Meghan McCain Rips Internet Cancel Culture on 'The View'
Newsmax
-
Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony
Upworthy