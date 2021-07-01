Connan Mockasin Just Announced An Album With His Dad

Ade Mockasin is 72 years old...



*Connan Mockasin* has completed an album with his dad.



The songwriter is a deeply unique soul, and decided to link with the person who knows him best - Ade Mockasin, his father.



The two have completed 'It's Just Wind', a full length project that lands on July 14th.



The release date isn't a coincidence - it's also Ade Mockasin's 72nd birthday.



The collaboration was fuelled by a psychic telling Connan that a project with his father had to be "made a priority, or you’ll regret it for the rest of your life", a moment that coincided with a near death experience for Ade.



'It's Just Wind' contains 10 songs, flowing as one continuous object; new song 'The Wolf' is online now, and it comes complete with some adorable visuals.



Tune in now.



- - -