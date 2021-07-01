Laura Mvula - Pink Noise

The award-winning musician makes a triumphant return with an effervescent and uplifting album...



Ivor Novello award-winning musician* Laura Mvula* is embracing the colourful decade of the 80s with her new album ‘Pink Noise’. Five years on from her second album ‘The Dreaming Room’ which resulted in the Birmingham-born singer earning herself both Mercury Prize and MOBO nominations, Laura has come back with a new disco-infused sound without losing sight of her soulful pop roots.



Released on a new label, ‘Pink Noise’ is an effervescent, sparkly collection of ten songs guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Laura herself cites her third album as an album that has been ‘made with warm sunset tones of the ‘80s’ and this certainly rings true.



‘Church Girl’ is an uplifting track that is reminiscent of some of the classic pop songs of the eighties. ‘Got Me’ is set to be a huge track that will have everyone on the dance floor (when able to do so) ‘Golden Ashes’ fizzes like champagne whilst ‘Magical’ a beautiful soul-infused pop ballad sounds like something Prince would have written. Laura duets with Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro on the stunning ‘What Matters’ where she sings of how you are never alone as long as "you’re right here..."



The album kicks off with ‘Safe Passage’ which has a hypnotic ‘We Will Rock You’ esque drum beat then eases into a soaring uplifting track with lines such as ‘Never imagined I would be free from your story’ reflects the general feeling of liberation which is felt throughout the entire album. A nod perhaps to the singer being dropped by RCA five years ago.



Their loss is Atlantic’s gain and ‘Pink Noise’ is a triumph for both the label and for the super-talented Laura Mvula.



*9/10*



Words: *Emma Harrison *



